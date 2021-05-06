Researchers train bees to detect COVID

It's something they said could cut the waiting time for test results to seconds.

TRAUMA AND STRESS.DUTCH RESEARCHERS HAVETRAINED BEES--WHICH HAVE A KEENSENSE OF SMELL-- TO DETECT COVIDINFECTED SAMPLES.IT’S SOMETHING THEY SAIDCOULD CUT THE WAITING TIME FORTEST RESULTS TO SECONDS.SCIENTISTS AT WAGENINGENUNIVERSITY SAY IT WORKS LIKETHIS.WHEN BEES SMELL THEVIRUS...THEY EXTEND THEIRTONGUES...AND ARE REWARDED WITHA DRINK OF SUGAR-WATER.THIS CONFIRMS A POSITIVECORONAVIRUS TEST RESULT.BY REPEATING THEPROCESS... THE BEES WERE QUICKLYTRAINED.MOST CORONAVIRUS TESTSTAKE HOURS OR SOMETIMES DAYS TOGIVE A RESULT---BUT T