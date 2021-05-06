May 6, 2021 COVID-19 in Colorado update

The latest hospital data showed 713 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, seven more than Wednesday.
Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate is 5.46%.
The state's goal is to remain below 5%.
CDPHE update on COVID-19 in Colorado: Vaccination updates, COVID-19 among children and teens
