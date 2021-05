The Bold Type Season 5

The Bold Type Season 5 Trailer HD - Freeform's critically acclaimed series “The Bold Type” will premiere its fifth and final season on Wednesday, May 26th at 10 p.m.

And will be available the next day on Hulu.

A signature hit for the network, the farewell episodes of the fan-favorite series will celebrate the trio's journey into becoming who they were each meant to be.

Nikohl Boosheri will recur as fan-favorite character Adena El-Amin.