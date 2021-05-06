Skip to main content
Friday, May 7, 2021

Fully-vaccinated people may still need boosters

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
If you've received both doses of a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you still may not be done with injections.

There's a good chance you'll need a booster shot later.

VACCINE IS EXPECTED TO RECEIVEFEDERAL AUTHORIZATION TO BE USEDIN ADOLESCENTS NEXT WEEK.IF YOU’RE FULLY VACCINATEDAGAINST COVID... YOU MAY NOT BEDONE YET.MODERNA’S PRESIDENT SAYS BOOSTERSHOTS WILL LIKELY BE NEEDEDEVERY NINE-TO-TWELVE MONTHS.DOCTOR STEPHEN HOGE REVEALEDABOUT HALF THE PARTICIPANTS INTHE COMPANY’S BOOSTER STUDY NOLONGER HAVE DETECTABLE IMMUNITYAGAINST THE NEWEST COVIDVARIANTS.THEY DO SEEM TO HAVE RETAINEDIMMUNITY AGAINST THE ORIGINALCORONAVIRUS STRAI

