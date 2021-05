ONE STEP AHEAD Movie

ONE STEP AHEAD Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Private detective James O'Dell is hired by a widow to investigate her husband's murder.

The case is connected to a serial killer who has alluded police for 25 years.

James quickly finds the mystery to be much bigger than just murder.

Starring Robert James, Dan Hanvey, Mig Windows, Gretchen Smith, David Mario Garcia.

Directed by Robert James.