‘CT-Scans have much less radiation…’: Top doctors explain relevance in Covid

Top Doctors Dr MS Kanwar (Apollo Hospital) and Dr Amit Thadani (Niramaya Hospital) explain the merits of CT-Scans for Covid-19 positive patients in this latest edition of InFocus..

Earlier on Tuesday, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had issued a new Covid-19 testing advisory that recommends using more rapid antigen tests.

This came in the wake of the massive surge in cases that has put huge pressure on India’s healthcare system.

ICMR has also suggested reducing RT-PCR tests to take the load off the existing laboratories.

Watch the full video for more details.