The US is addicted to incarceration. Here's how to break the cycle | Robin Steinberg and Manoush Zomorodi

Nearly half a million people in the US are in jail right now without being convicted of a crime, simply because they can't come up with the money to pay cash bail.

To try and fix this system, public defender and activist Robin Steinberg asked a straightforward question: What if we paid bail for them?

In conversation with TED Radio Hour host Manoush Zomorodi, Steinberg shares how her nonprofit The Bail Project -- which uses a revolving fund to post bail for those who can't afford it -- is scaling up their efforts across the country and rolling out a new community-based model to fight mass incarceration.

(This ambitious plan is part of the Audacious Project, TED's initiative to inspire and fund global change.)