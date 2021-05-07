Top 10 Scariest Jump Scares in Resident Evil Games

These are some of the best jump scares in horror game history!
For this list, we’re looking at the scariest moments across the “Resident Evil” video games.
Our countdown includes Birkin’s Claws “Resident Evil 2” (2019), Oven Man “Resident Evil 4” (2005), Cabin in the Woods “Resident Evil” (2002), “How You Been?” “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard” (2017), First Encounter “Resident Evil 3” (2020) and more!
