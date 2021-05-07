4-year-old boy falls into 90-ft deep borewell in Rajasthan, rescue ops underway

A four-year-old boy fell into a nearly 90-foot-deep open borewell in Rajasthan.

The incident took place in a village in the state's Jalore district on Thursday.

Police said the child, identified as Anil Dewasi, is alive and rescue efforts are underway.

Police said rescue was delayed due to absence of required expertise for the operation.

Operation began after teams of NDRF and SDRF reached the spot in Lachhri village.

Police said a camera lowered into the borewell located the boy at a depth of 90 feet.

Oxygen was pumped into the borewell and food was also dropped inside for the child.

As per police, borewell was dug two days back in a farm owned by the child's father.