Inflatable Boris Johnson blown up near Hartlepool by-election count

Local businessmen erected a 30ft inflatable Boris Johnson outside the by-election count for Hartlepool.The 20-strong group, known as the Hartlepool Wombles, said the 4am stunt was not a political statement but heralded a historic change in the town.The inflatable prime minister, with thumbs aloft, cost around £2,000 and was one of several blow-up characters they have bought.