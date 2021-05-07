MK Stalin takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin took oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on May 07.
DMK won recently held assembly elections by majority of 133 seats.
Stalin became the 8th chief minister of Tamil Nadu.
The new Cabinet Ministry of Tamil Nadu took oath at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on May 07. Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the..
Stalin urged his party men and cadre to watch the swearing-in ceremony on television owing to the pandemic.