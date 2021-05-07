Watch: DMK president MK Stalin sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

DMK president MK Stalin was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered oath to 68-year old Stalin at Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Along with the DMK chief, 33 other ministers from his party also took the oath.

The names include 19 former ministers & 15 new faces excluding Stalin's son Udhayanidhi.

AIADMK's O Panneerselvam, Congress' P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko attended ceremony.

The ceremony witnessed adherence to Covid-19 guidelines including wearing masks.

DMK had fought the elections with its allies & got an absolute majority on its own.