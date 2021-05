Equities trade higher, Tata Steel top gainer

Equity benchmark indices showed resilience and traded higher during early hours on Friday fuelled by an expectation that the second Covid-19 wave will peak this month and the economy will rebound quickly.

At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 405 points or 0.83 per cent at 49,354 while the Nifty 50 ticked higher by 117 points or 0.8 per cent to 14,842.

Except for Nifty auto, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty metal up by 2.5 per cent, pharma by 1.1 per cent and realty by 1.4 per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Steel moved up by 3.3 per cent to Rs 1,137.10 per share.

JSW Steel was up by 2.3 per cent and Hindalco by 1.1 per cent.