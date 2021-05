Sushil Kumar under lens in murder case, police search for him | Oneindia News

Police are conducting raids on the outskirts of Delhi and Haryana in order to nab wrestler Sushil Kumar who is absconding.

The police are looking for the 2 time Olympic medallist after the victim of a brawl, in which a youth was beaten to death, claimed Sushil Kumar was also involved.

#SushilKumar #MurderCase #SagarRana