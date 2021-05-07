Watch: IAF airlifts oxygen containers from Singapore & Bangkok amid Covid crisis

Indian Air Force continues to work on overdrive to fulfill India’s oxygen requirement.

The Indian Air Force airlifted 3 cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore and 4 cryogenic oxygen containers from Bangkok to Panagarh Air base in West Bengal.

The aircraft is also carrying 30 concentrators donated by the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce.

Several hospitals in India have been struggling with shortage of oxygen as the Covid pandemic wreaks havoc in the nation.

