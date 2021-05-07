Elections 2021: Hartlepool elects Tory MP for first time in a generation

Hopes of a Labour revival under Sir Keir Starmer have suffered a blow after the Conservative Party comfortably won the Hartlepool by-election.The Leave-supporting North East constituency went blue for the first time in its 47-year-old history, as Boris Johnson demolished another brick in Labour’s so-called “red wall”.
Hartlepool elects Tory MP for first time in a generation
Hopes of a Labour revival under Sir Keir Starmer have suffered a blow after the Conservative Party comfortably won the Hartlepool..
PA - Press Association STUDIO