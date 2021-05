Vaccine beneficiaries pay no heed to social distancing at Kerala hospital

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive is underway in the country.

On May 07, people in large number gathered at Ernakulam General Hospital for vaccination.

They flouted the social distancing norm at the hospital.

Similarly, several people arrived at Delhi vaccination centre to take the jab.

They were seen standing in queue.

So far, 16,49,73,058 COVID vaccine jabs have been inoculated in the country.