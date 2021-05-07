Watch: Hemant Soren’s ‘Kaam ki Baat’ jibe at PM Modi; BJP leaders lash out

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is facing backlash from the BJP after he mocked the Prime Minister with ‘Kaam Ki Baat’ jibe.

After PM Modi’s phone-call with him on the Covid situation in his state, Soren tweeted that PM Modi did his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ but not ‘Kaam Ki Baat’.

BJP leaders lashed out at the Jharkhand Chief Minister accusing him of lowering the dignity of the office of the Chief Minister.

BJP leader Babulal Marandi said that Soren is a failed CM and added that he should wake up and work for the state.

