MK Stalin takes charge as CM of Tamil Nadu

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on May 07 took charge as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Secretariat in Chennai.

He has signed an order to provide Rs 4000 to each family as corona relief, of which, first installment of Rs 2000 will be provided in the month of May.

Newly elected CM took oath at Raj Bhavan in Chennai today.

Before taking the charge of the state, Stalin paid floral tribute to his father M Karunanidhi at his memorial.

DMK bagged 133 seats in the 234-member assembly.