MK Stalin visits Karunanidhi's memorial after taking oath as CM

Newly elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on May 07 visited M Karunanidhi's memorial in Chennai.

He paid floral tribute to former the CM.

Stalin took oath as CM of TN at Raj Bhavan in Chennai today.

DMK bagged 133 seats in the 234-member assembly.