Harsh Vardhan reviews oxygen plant at Delhi's RML Hospital

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi to review oxygen plant on May 07.

PM CARES funded medical oxygen plant has been installed at RML Hospital.

Harsh Vardhan said, "The plant has been installed in record time of 6 days.

It will help in fulfilling requirements of oxygen supply." The requirement of medical oxygen has soared in the country due to unprecedented rise in COVID-19.

PM CARES funded medical oxygen plant has also been installed at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi due to increase in demand of O2.