U.S. Kennedy Center offers a beer with a vaccine

On Thursday where Johnson & Johnson vaccines were made available with no appointment necessary.

A shot and a beer was on offer at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

"Come get vaccinated and grab a beer, on us, to enjoy what looks to be a beautiful Thursday!" D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a tweet.

The United States has administered 251,973,752 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday (May 6) morning and distributed 324,610,185 doses, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New cases of COVID-19 in the United States fell for a third week in a row, dropping 15 percent last week to 347,000, the lowest weekly total since October, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data.

Nearly a third of the country's population has been fully vaccinated as of Sunday (May 2), and 44 percent has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.