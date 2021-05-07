American fugitive arrested after allegedly murdering four-months pregnant wife in Thailand

An American fugitive was arrested last night after allegedly murdering his four-months pregnant wife and stuffing her body in a wheelie bin because 'she complained about him buying a new motorbike.

Jason Matthew Balzer, 30, is said to have argued with Pitchaporn Kidchob, 32, before repeatedly stabbing her on May 2 and fleeing their home in Nan province, northern Thailand.

Pitchaporn's worried mother Anong Tanya, 52, visited their home the next day and was horrified to find blood splattered across the bedroom.

She allegedly confronted Jason who quickly left and rode away on a motorcycle.

Police began searching for the couple and Pitchaporn's body was found yesterday evening (May 6) stuffed in a green wheelie bin that had been pushed into a ditch.

She had several stab wounds across her torso.

Balzer - who only arrived in Thailand in 2019 after allegedly jumping bail on assault charges in Longmont, Colorado - was arrested shortly after on suspicion of murder in neighbouring Chiang Mai around 200 miles away where he was staying with friends.

He has not yet been charged but the maximum penalty for murder is the death penalty.

He reportedly told police that he killed his pretty 5ft tall (150cm) wife because she had nagged him and complained about a new motorcycle he bought himself.

He was annoyed that she no longer wanted to sleep with him.

In a police interview, Balzer said: 'I was furious when she yelled at me for buying a new motorbike so I stabbed her.

I really had no idea that she was pregnant.

'I quit my job and sold everything to settle down in Thailand with her.

But lately she showed me no affection, refusing to sleep with me and telling me to return to my country.'

Officers continued questioning Balzer through the night and remanded him in custody while they prepare charges against him.

Police Lieutenant General Prachuab Wongsuk, the commissioner of Provincial Police Region 5, said that police and prosecutors wanted to gather all in the evidence for the strongest charges against him, with the maximum punishment the death penalty.

The policeman said: ‘Jason met Pitchaporn in Phuket while he was on holiday and he then married her.

They moved back to her home town.

‘However, they had a lot of arguments lately.

The offender eventually snapped when she scolded him.

She demanded that he should leave her alone.

'Jason stabbed her twice before taking her body to a forest to get rid of the evidence.

He hid the corpse inside a bin and put it on the back of a pickup truck.

'The bin was sealed with tapes and placed in a specific spot where bushes concealed everything.

He fled to Chiang Mai to stay with his friends, since the province has more foreigners than Nan allowing him to blend in.’ Pitchaporn's devastated mother collapsed in tears when the body was found.

She said that her daughter had been arguing with Jason on the day she disappeared.

When she could not reach her on her mobile phone she visited their home but was shocked when her daughter was not there.

There were bloodstains on a bed, washing machine and around the house and the mattress was missing.

Speaking after her daughter's body was Pitchaporn's mother Anong said: 'I looked in their home and Jason had also left a letter to confuse the police before he escaped.

He tried to blame it all on her.

He has always had a bad temper.

I believe he is truly evil.

‘I couldn’t sleep thinking about my daughter.

I cried until I had no more tears left.

I had hoped that he only took her away and she’s still alive.

Now I know she is dead I am heartbroken.'

Jason was released on bond for physical assault in from Longmont, Colorado in 2019 before moving to Thailand in 2020.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly trying to have sex with his ex-girlfriend who refused and attacked her with a gun.

The charges were later downgraded to physical assault.