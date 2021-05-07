Raccoon survives 35 days in -18C container transported from US to Vietnam

A raccoon miraculously managed to survive 35 days in a minus 18 degree Celsius container that was shipped from the US to Vietnam.

A raccoon miraculously managed to survive 35 days in a minus 18 degree Celsius container that was shipped from the US to Vietnam.

The raccoon was hiding in a container that was full of meat being transported to Vietnam in September 2020.

Upon opening the container, inspection staff were shocked to find hundreds of barrels containing beef opened.

The raccoon is currently being cared for at Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Mai Khac Trung Truc, director of the zoo, said: "This is a special case, health is still normal in a harsh environment, in a closed container, the temperature of about -10 to -18 degrees Celsius is a harsh environment compared to the outside.

"Raccoons resemble bears, with thick fur and a short tail." This footage was filmed on May 5.