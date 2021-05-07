Villagers rescue bull from 30-foot-deep well in northern India

Footage from May 5 shows the crowd using ropes to haul the animal from out of the pit.

Villagers in Tonk, northern India, rescued a bull that had fallen into a 30-foot-deep well.

Footage from May 5 shows the crowd using ropes to haul the animal from out of the pit.

The rescue operation was four hours but the bull was eventually lifted from out of the well.

According to witnesses, two bulls were fighting which saw one of them fall into the pit.