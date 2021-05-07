Hartlepool is a 'shattering blow', says Labour MP

Shadow Communities Secretary Steve Reed admits that Labour losing Hartlepool to the Conservatives is a "shattering blow".

"All of us are devasted to see this happen", the Labour MP said.

Conservative candidate Jill Mortimer defeated Labour's Dr Paul Williams by 6,940 votes in the by-election.

Mr Reed acknowledged that the Labour Party "still have an electoral mountain to climb" following the 2019 General Election.

Report by Thomasl.

