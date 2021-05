Watch: Cops raid Khan Chacha restaurant, 96 oxygen concentrators seized

Delhi police raided a restaurant in Delhi’s Khan Market area and seized over 95 oxygen concentrators from a restaurant.

Cops seized 96 oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha restaurant in Khan Market.

A video of the raid was released where oxygen concentrators can be seen in boxes inside the restaurant.

This comes when Delhi is facing acute shortage of oxygen amid the ongoing Covid wave.

