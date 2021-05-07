Nice day for a wet wedding! Fire performance triggers sprinklers at ceremony in China

A fire performance triggered the fire sprinklers during a wedding ceremony and forced guests to leave in southern China.

In the video filmed in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, a man was spotted wearing a traditional Beijing Opera costume while performing with fire at a wedding party.

The fire spouted from his mouth triggered the sprinklers on the ceiling, causing water to spray all over at guests who then fled from the scene.

The video was filmed on May 1 and provided by local media.