Voters in Hartlepool react to Tory by-election win

Voters in Hartlepool say they are pleased Conservatives won the by-election and took the seat from Labour who have held the constituency for 57 years.

"People are sick of Labour" said one voter, whilst another added "Labour have been in for far too long".

Report by Thomasl.

