Switzerland wants vaccines for poorer countries: Swiss Envoy on US supporting IP waiver

Speaking on United States of America (USA) supporting intellectual property rights (IPR) waiver for COVID vaccines, Dr. Ralf Heckner, Ambassador of Switzerland to India on May 07 said Swiss authorities will look into it and then take a decision, but also underlined that the country is in favour of poorer countries getting vaccines.

"When it comes to US position that changed, we have new situation when it comes to WTO in Geneva and I know that Swiss authorities will look into it this new situation and then take a decision.

We've to wait for that but when it comes to Switzerland we've an objective to get vaccines out especially to countries that are financially in a less privileged position than Switzerland.

We're part of COVAX alliance that is financing vaccines for poorer countries," Heckner said in an exclusive with ANI.