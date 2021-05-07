Switzerland, India part of solution against COVID war: Swiss Envoy

Speaking on COVID situation in India, Dr. Ralf Heckner, Ambassador of Switzerland to India on May 07 said, "Fact that Switzerland relief package arrived today and tomorrow we will have the first of several relief packages of the private sector shows that we are cooperating very concretely." "Crisis is always an opportunity and this is an opportunity for Switzerland and India to step up and as I said both our countries are part of solution in this war against COVID19.

That is what we are focusing on," he added.