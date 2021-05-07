Equities trade higher, Tata Steel up 7.5%

Equity frontline indices closed in the green on Friday fuelled by expectation that the second COVID-19 wave will peak this month and the economy will rebound quickly.

At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 257 points or 0.52 per cent at 49,206 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 98 points or 0.67 per cent to 14,823.

Except for Nifty PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty metal up by 4.75 per cent, financial service and realty by 0.7 per cent each, and FMCG by 0.2 per cent.