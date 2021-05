'Lose, lose, lose, Blair, Blair, Blair, lose, lose, lose, lose’: Blunt message to Labour after dire defeat

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been told to urgently change the party’s direction after its by-election disaster in Hartlepool.Lord Peter Mandelson, who was a cabinet minister under Tony Blair, pointed out he is the only Labour leader to have won an election in the past 47 years.