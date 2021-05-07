British Transport Police respond to video of ‘brute force’ arrest of boy, 16, at Kings Cross station

British Transport Police have said they will be reviewing the arrest of a teenager screaming in apparent pain at Kings Cross station, as concerned passengers filmed the incident.Officers were seen pushing over members of the public who tried to film the arrest of the 16-year-old boy as he got off a train at the busy platform.BTP have said the incident will be “reviewed by a senior officer”.