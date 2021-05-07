Watch this adorable tot, who insists on sitting on a doll’s chair to watch TV

This adorable tot insists on sitting on a tiny doll's chair to watch TV and simply refuses all other options. Little Aubrey Bagwell, who is two this August, adores the tiny chair so much she bypasses all the other seating in her home. Aubrey's mother Angie, 31, a registered nurse, said: "My boyfriend bought the little chair from a special needs child who makes them out of clothes pegs.""Aubrey just loves it, and she loves to sit on it," added Angie, who lives in West Monroe, Louisiana. "It's amazing that it doesn't break really.

Aubrey weighs about 30 pounds now, but the chair is holding strong.

It is very sturdy."I don't know why she insists on sitting on it, maybe it makes her feel like a giant in this big, big world that she occupies.

We all think it's very funny."