WEB EXTRA: Train Hits 18-Wheeler On Tracks In Texas

This is the moment a train hit an 18-wheeler stuck on the tracks in Richmond, TX on Wednesday (5/5).
The police department said, "We are just glad nobody was hurt, and the truck was loaded with only water.
This could have been much worse."
