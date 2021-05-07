I Don't Care If Men Think I Look Manly | MIAMI MUSCLE

A FEMALE bodybuilder is helping women to realise their strength through her “Buff Babe Academy”.

24-year-old Julia Rene, from Texas, started the women’s fitness coaching business after receiving judgement from men about her muscular physique.

Julia told Truly: “I don’t care if men think I look manly.

I love how my body looks and I want to empower women to feel the same.

You can be buff and you can be a babe.” She started bodybuilding over three years ago and shares the often difficult and gruelling process of preparing her body for competitions.

She said: “My next show is July 2nd in Charleston.

If I win, I’m going to be a pro.

Bodybuilding has changed how I feel about myself as a woman.” https://www.instagram.com/_juliarene/