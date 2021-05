PM compares blimp of himself to Ted Hastings

During a visit to Hartlepool, Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared a giant inflatable blimp of himself to Superintendent Ted Hastings from Line of Duty.

The prime minister was in the town following the Conservatives by-election victory.

Report by Thomasl.

