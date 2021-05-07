A coalition of cheetahs managed to fend off a flock of hungry vultures as they snacked on the carcass of an African antelope in Kenya.
Cheetahs manage to fend off dozens of hungry vultures as they snack on antelope in Kenya
The footage filmed in March 2021 shows the big cats chase of encroaching vultures before digging into their meal.