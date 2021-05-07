Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, May 9, 2021

Cheetahs manage to fend off dozens of hungry vultures as they snack on antelope in Kenya

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:52s 0 shares 2 views
Cheetahs manage to fend off dozens of hungry vultures as they snack on antelope in Kenya
Cheetahs manage to fend off dozens of hungry vultures as they snack on antelope in Kenya

A coalition of cheetahs managed to fend off a flock of hungry vultures as they snacked on the carcass of an African antelope in Kenya.

A coalition of cheetahs managed to fend off a flock of hungry vultures as they snacked on the carcass of an African antelope in Kenya.

The footage filmed in March 2021 shows the big cats chase of encroaching vultures before digging into their meal.

Explore