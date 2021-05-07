Boris Johnson visits Hartlepool after Tories take seat

Boris Johnson has visited Hartlepool after the Conservatives won the constituency from Labour in Thursday's by-election.

The prime minister said the Tories' victory in the town is a mandate for the party to carry on delivering its policies to "build back better" after the pandemic.

Visiting the constituency with the winning candidate Jill Mortimer, the Prime Minister told reporters: "If there is a lesson out of this whole election campaign across the whole of the UK is that the public want us to Report by Thomasl.

