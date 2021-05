INS Kolkata carrying 40 MT oxygen will reach India on May 9: Kuwait Envoy

Indian Naval Ship Kolkata carrying 40 MT of medical oxygen will return to India from Kuwait on May 09, informed Kuwait's Ambassador Jassim Al-Najim to India on May 07.

"Indian Naval Ship Kolkata carrying 40 MT of medical oxygen will return to India from Kuwait on May 9.

In total, 215 MT Liquid medical oxygen and 2600 Oxygen cylinders have been sent from Kuwait to India," said Kuwait's Ambassador to India.