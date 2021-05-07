Daily Dividend Report: SLF,APH,ADM,DHR,COF

This is the same amount as paid in the previous quarter.

The Board of Directors of Sun Life Financial today announced that a dividend of $0.55 per share on the common shares of the Company has been declared, payable June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 26, 2021.

Amphenol announced today that its Board of Directors approved the second quarter 2021 dividend on its Common Stock in the amount of $0.145 per share at its meeting held on May 5, 2021.

The second quarter dividend reflects the Company's two-for-one stock split, which was distributed on March 4, 2021 and the Company will pay this dividend on July 14, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 22, 2021.

ADM's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 37.0 cents per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable on June 9, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2021.

This is ADM's 358th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 89 years of uninterrupted dividends.

As of March 31, 2021, there were 558,507,476 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

Danaher announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of its common stock, payable on July 30, 2021 to holders of record on June 25, 2021.

Capital One Financial today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share payable May 28, 2021, to stockholders of record as of May 17, 2021.

The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995.