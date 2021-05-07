Nasdaq 100 Movers: MNST, PTON

Year to date, Peloton Interactive has lost about 41.8% of its value.

In early trading on Friday, shares of Peloton Interactive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.3%.

In early trading on Friday, shares of Peloton Interactive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.3%.

Year to date, Peloton Interactive has lost about 41.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Monster Beverage, trading down 5.6%.

Monster Beverage is lower by about 3.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Automatic Data Processing, trading down 0.8%, and Match Group, trading up 4.5% on the day.