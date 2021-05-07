The 10 Most Powerful Versions of Ganon in Nintendo Games

For this list we'll be looking at the most powerful versions of Ganon in the Legend of Zelda games!

The classic Zelda villain is reinvented in virtually every game in the series!

Our list includes Gannon “The Legend of Zelda” (1986), Ganondorf “The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker” (2003), Calamity Ganon “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” (2017), Yuga Ganon “The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds” (2013) and more!