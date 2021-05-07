Unclear When Or Where Debris From Chinese Rocket Will Crash Down To Earth

Space watchers will keep their eyes to the sky this weekend as debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to come crashing back to Earth.
But no one knows when or where it will land.
Space watchers will keep their eyes to the sky this weekend as debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to come crashing back to Earth.
But no one knows when or where it will land.
The U.S. has no plan to shoot down the debris of a large Chinese rocket expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this..
WASHINGTON — The huge, 30 meter-tall core of a Chinese rocket is tumbling wildly through low-Earth orbit and could crash anywhere..