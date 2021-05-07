These Are the Signs You’re Dealing With ‘Hurry Sickness’

If you’re the type of person that constantly races to complete tasks and gets annoyed by obstacles, you might be dealing with “hurry sickness.” .

Hurry sickness is characterized by a chronic, overwhelming sense of urgency to get things done quickly, even when there’s no need to do so.

.

Here are five signs you’re dealing with hurry sickness.

1.

Everything feels like a race.

.

2.

You can't focus on just one task at a time.

3.

You get extremely irritated when you encounter a delay.

.

4.

You always feel like you’re behind schedule.

5.

You obsess over completing to-do lists.

Here are five pieces of advice to help you deal with hurry sickness.

1.

Determine which tasks are actually time sensitive and which can wait.

.

2.

Start with a small window of time for relaxing and work on increasing it over time.

3.

Establish an evening routine to help you wind down.

.

4.

Set aside time each day for deep thought and reflection.

5.

Allow your loved ones to give support