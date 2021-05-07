These Are the Signs You’re Dealing With ‘Hurry Sickness’ .
If you’re the type of person that constantly races to complete tasks and gets annoyed by obstacles, you might be dealing with “hurry sickness.” .
Hurry sickness is characterized by a chronic, overwhelming sense of urgency to get things done quickly, even when there’s no need to do so.
.
Here are five signs you’re dealing with hurry sickness.
1.
Everything feels like a race.
.
2.
You can't focus on just one task at a time.
3.
You get extremely irritated when you encounter a delay.
.
4.
You always feel like you’re behind schedule.
5.
You obsess over completing to-do lists.
Here are five pieces of advice to help you deal with hurry sickness.
1.
Determine which tasks are actually time sensitive and which can wait.
.
2.
Start with a small window of time for relaxing and work on increasing it over time.
3.
Establish an evening routine to help you wind down.
.
4.
Set aside time each day for deep thought and reflection.
5.
Allow your loved ones to give support