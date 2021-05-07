Hostage Situation At St. Cloud Bank Ends, Suspect To Be Charged Friday

A peaceful end overnight to a tense, hours-long hostage situation at a bank in St.
Cloud, John Lauritsen reports (2:32) WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 7, 2021
FBI agents negotiated for more than eight hours Thursday with a suspect who took several St. Cloud Wells Fargo bank employees..
An ongoing hostage situation at a Wells Fargo bank in St. Cloud is now entering its 5th hour, Jeff Wagner reports (1:49). WCCO 4..