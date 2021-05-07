'Grey's Anatomy' Star Jesse Williams Exiting ABC Series After 12 Seasons | THR News

Another longtime star is checking out of Grey Sloan.
Star Jesse Williams, who has played Dr. Jackson Avery on 'Grey's Anatomy' for 12 seasons, will officially be departing the series.
"Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams is departing the ABC medical drama after 12 seasons.
Longtime series regular will have his final episode on May 20
