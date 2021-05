Huge crowd seen at Hyderabad's Charminar area, social distancing norms flouted

Despite rising COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh a massive crowd was seen at Charminar area in Hyderabad on May 07.

The people in the market were seen flouting social distancing norms and many were also seen without masks.

Telangana has 73851 active cases and Andhra Pradesh has 182329 such cases so far.