COVID-19 sharpened world's awareness on global interdependence: India at UNSC

Speaking at UNSC high-level meeting on Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Upholding Multilateralism and the United Nations-centred International System, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the COVID-19 pandemic sharpened world's awareness of depth of global interdependence, later he stressed that world remain resilient to the pandemic as resilient as least resilient country.

"COVID-19 sharpened our awareness of depth of global interdependence and on fact that world's only as resilient as least resilient country.

Events of past year demonstrated how imperative it's for countries to coordinate responses to challenges that pandemic brought to fore," Foreign Secretary Shringla.